© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

API receives USD 1 million order

API Technologies receives USD 1 Million order to supply specialty connectors for military radios.

API Technologies Corp., a provider of RF/microwave, microelectronics, and security solutions for critical and high-reliability applications, has announced it has received a USD 1 million order to provide Electromagnetic Integrated Solutions (EIS) for a major military radio program. This order includes both filtered and unfiltered specialty connectors and will be used in multiple radio configurations for both U.S. and foreign military sales.