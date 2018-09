Q3 switch sales down 7% in North America

© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Total reported sales for all switch categories in North America for Q3 in 2012 were down 7% compared to the previous quarter, but still 4% better than Q3 of 2011.

Sales units for Q3 2012 dropped 14% compared to units sold in Q2 of the same year, and 4% below Q3 the year before.The total booking dollars reported for all switch categories in North America for Q3 in 2012 came in at 17% less than previous quarter, and above Q3 2011 by 16%. Q2's book-to-bill ratio for dollars was 0.915. Booking units were down 17% in Q3 of 2012 from Q2. The second quarter’s book-to-bill ratio for units was 0.932Q3 vs Q2 displayed that total sales dollars were down 7% and units lowered by 14%. All but DIP, push button, slide and toggle saw dollar decreases. Keylock and toggle were the only categories to gain in units. Five of eight switch categories realised higher prices and the total ASP went up by 9%. The comparison to Q3 of last year showed opposite results dollars up in five of eight categories and 4% in total. Also, units were up for six categories but down in total by 4% on losses in tact and rocker. Pricing from a year ago was up in four of eight types and in total by 9%. A comparison of year-to-date results shows alf the types have risen and half have fallen in terms of dollars compared to last year. For three of eight categories, units and price were up. In total units were down somewhat, causing the ASP to rise a little.Source: tti