© RIM Components | January 04, 2013
Over 1bn Smartphones and Tablets with camera in 2012
Almost every smartphone shipped today has an embedded rear camera and one in three smartphones have a front-facing camera.
The number of media tablets with two cameras is even greater. Purchasers expect to be able to take photos with their devices and the popularity of video calling is driving the integration of front-facing cameras. ABI Research projects one billion cameras were shipped in smartphones and tablets in 2012.
Apart from Nokia’s PureView 808, the majority of smartphone releases this year have kept camera resolution around 8 megapixel. Instead, mobile OEMs have looked into new features such as autofocus, rapid capture mode, best picture, and better image captures for low light environments. “Advancements in imaging technology are opening new doors for smartphones and media tablets,” says senior analyst Josh Flood.
“Mobile device cameras are becoming more than just a digital camera for taking snapshots of your kids and pet. New services like augmented reality and gesture recognition are now easily conceivable in mobile devices.” Furthermore, these new features in imaging technologies are driving new services for mobile device users. Additionally, the general advancements of imaging technologies or more specifically image processors are now enabling mobile devices to interpret gestures.
According to ABI Research’s latest study on imaging technology in mobile devices, 2.7 billion cameras in mobile devices are predicted to ship in 2018. Smartphones account for the majority of camera shipments, at 80% of the volume.
More smartphones are anticipated to include front-facing cameras as video calling becomes more commonplace and the implementation of LTE network infrastructure in countries will further strengthen the demand of smartphones with these front-facing cameras. “Two hundred and thirty million smartphones are projected to be shipped with gesture recognition in 2015,” adds Flood.
