Apple to move A6X production from Samsung to TSMC?

Apple is reportedly looking at trial production for the A6X processor with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) this quarter.

If the trial goes will, it might win TSMC the entire A6X order. The watchword of the quarter will be: can TSMC deliver processors to handle Apple's demand and accommodate its chip quality.



Samsung is currently producing the company's A6X processor. However, with their legal and competitive struggles make working together increasingly difficult.