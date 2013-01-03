© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Cohu completes acquisition of Ismeca

Cohu, Inc. has completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Ismeca Semiconductor Holding SA.

Ismeca, with headquarters in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland and major operations in Malacca, Malaysia and Suzhou, China, designs, manufactures and sells turret-based test handling and back-end finishing equipment for ICs, LEDs and discrete components.



Ismeca’s unaudited sales for the twelve months ended June 2012 were approximately $84 million.



The purchase price was $54.5 million plus acquired cash and was funded out of Cohu’s existing cash reserves.