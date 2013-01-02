© mchudo dreamstime.com

Diodes acquires BCD Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger to acquire BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing Limited.

At the effective date of the merger, each American Depository Share, which represents six ordinary shares of BCD, will be converted into the right to receive $8.00 in cash, without interest. The aggregate consideration will be approximately $151 million. The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which is still subject to approval by BCD’s shareholders, as well as other customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2013 or early in the second quarter.



Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes, stated, “Diodes has a successful track record of combining businesses to achieve revenue expansion, cost reductions and improved profitability. BCD employees are a key asset, and we look forward to integrating them into the Diodes family as we work closely with our customers to familiarize them with our new expanded offerings, while continuing to provide exceptional service and support.”



Commenting on the proposed acquisition, Mr. Chieh Chang, Chief Executive Officer of BCD Semiconductor, said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement because we believe that BCD Semiconductor becoming a part of Diodes represents a compelling opportunity for our customers, employees and shareholders. This transaction provides liquidity at a significant premium for our shareholders and the combined company greatly strengthens the analog offerings and market opportunities for our customers."