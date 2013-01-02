© mchudo dreamstime.com Components | January 02, 2013
Diodes acquires BCD Semiconductor
Diodes Incorporated has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger to acquire BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing Limited.
At the effective date of the merger, each American Depository Share, which represents six ordinary shares of BCD, will be converted into the right to receive $8.00 in cash, without interest. The aggregate consideration will be approximately $151 million. The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which is still subject to approval by BCD’s shareholders, as well as other customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2013 or early in the second quarter.
Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes, stated, “Diodes has a successful track record of combining businesses to achieve revenue expansion, cost reductions and improved profitability. BCD employees are a key asset, and we look forward to integrating them into the Diodes family as we work closely with our customers to familiarize them with our new expanded offerings, while continuing to provide exceptional service and support.”
Commenting on the proposed acquisition, Mr. Chieh Chang, Chief Executive Officer of BCD Semiconductor, said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement because we believe that BCD Semiconductor becoming a part of Diodes represents a compelling opportunity for our customers, employees and shareholders. This transaction provides liquidity at a significant premium for our shareholders and the combined company greatly strengthens the analog offerings and market opportunities for our customers."
Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes, stated, “Diodes has a successful track record of combining businesses to achieve revenue expansion, cost reductions and improved profitability. BCD employees are a key asset, and we look forward to integrating them into the Diodes family as we work closely with our customers to familiarize them with our new expanded offerings, while continuing to provide exceptional service and support.”
Commenting on the proposed acquisition, Mr. Chieh Chang, Chief Executive Officer of BCD Semiconductor, said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement because we believe that BCD Semiconductor becoming a part of Diodes represents a compelling opportunity for our customers, employees and shareholders. This transaction provides liquidity at a significant premium for our shareholders and the combined company greatly strengthens the analog offerings and market opportunities for our customers."
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments