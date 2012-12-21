© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Micron increase net loss to USD 275M

Micron Technology reported for first quarter of fiscal 2013 (which ended November 29, 2012) a net loss attributable to Micron shareholders of USD 275 million, on net sales of USD 1.8 billion.

The results for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 compare to a net loss of $243 million, on net sales of $2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, and a net loss of $187 million, on net sales of $2.1 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2012.



Revenues from sales of NAND Flash products were 4 percent lower in the first quarter of fiscal 2013 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, due to a 9 percent decrease in sales volume, partially offset by a 5 percent increase in average selling prices. Trade NAND Flash sales volume in the first quarter of fiscal 2013 decreased compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 primarily as a result of lower production of NAND Flash products.



Revenues from sales of DRAM products in the first quarter of fiscal 2013 were 9 percent lower compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 primarily due to an 11 percent decrease in average selling prices. Sales of NOR Flash products were relatively unchanged for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012.



The company's consolidated gross margin of 12 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2013 was up slightly from 11 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012. Improvements in margin from sales of NAND Flash and NOR Flash products were offset by slight declines in margins from sales of DRAM products.