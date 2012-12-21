© studio 37 dreamstime.com Components | December 21, 2012
LIN transceiver device with integrated voltage regulator
Melexis Introduces LIN Transceiver Device with Integrated Voltage Regulator & Strong EMC/ESD Behavior
The local interconnect network (LIN) bus continues to see widespread adoption in the automotive world. This robust, cost effective communication scheme allows implementation of many basic networking functions in sub-systems previously considered to be uneconomical for smart actuators and controls.
The new MLX80050 from Melexis comes in a compact SOIC8 package. It is first member of the company’s next generation of system basis ICs enabling simple and effective development of LIN slaves. The IC combines a physical layer LIN transceiver (according to LIN 2.x and SAEJ2602) with a 5V voltage regulator that has a RESET output for the system microcontroller. It is pin-to-pin compatible with established LIN devices such as the ATA6620/25/31 and TJA1028.
Produced using a 0.35µm HV-CMOS process technology, this transceiver is optimized for minimal current consumption (drawing only 15µA in standby mode). Integrated standby management assures that it can initiate ‘wake up’ from the LIN bus itself or directly from a connected microcontroller or other external source. By generating a RESET output signal it can minimize the external circuitry necessary for the microcontroller.
The MLX80050 also has the capacity to meet the increased electro-magnetic compatibility (EMC) requirements for single wire bus systems as well as the “Hardware Requirements for LIN, CAN and Flexray Interfaces in Automotive Applications” defined by German car manufacturers. For self-protection the IC is equipped with an integrated load current limitation and over temperature shutdown, as well as 40V load dump protection. Additionally it achieves electro-static discharge (ESD) robustness of >20kV with direct discharge as well as >15KV with indirect discharge (according IEC61000-4-2).
“The EMC behavior of LIN bus ICs is critical in automotive applications. The MLX80050 exhibits remarkable robustness when subjected to high frequency disturbances,” says Michael Bender, LIN product line manager for Melexis. “It also achieves world-leading ESD robustness to further simplify the design challenges of networked communication in hostile automotive environments.
The MLX80050 is qualified in accordance with AECQ100 and RoHS. Samples are available on request.
