Samsung Electronics acquires NVELO

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. acquired privately-held, Santa Clara based NVELO, Inc.

“The acquisition of NVELO will enable us to extend our ability to provide SSD related storage solutions to customers. We are pleased with this transaction as the employees of NVELO share our vision to take SSD storage into the next-generation of performance and reliability,” said Young-Hyun Jun, executive vice president of Flash product & technology, Device Solutions, Samsung Electronics.



“The NVELO team is excited to join the Samsung family,” said Jiurong Cheng, president and CEO, NVELO. “We look forward to accelerating storage innovation in close cooperation with Samsung storage experts as we help to deliver fully integrated SSD solutions to the market.”



The acquisition involves all technology and personnel under NVELO, Inc. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.