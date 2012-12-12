BroadR-Reach portfolio achieves full Automotive qualification

© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Broadcom's BroadR-Reach automotive portfolio has met the rigorous requirements of the global automotive industry including TS16949 compliance/ISO 9001 certification, in-car EMC performance and AEC-Q100 qualification.

Robert Lutze , Broadcom's Vice President of Quality Assurance: "This formal recognition is a testimonial to Broadcom's leadership in providing our automotive customers with electronic devices that meet rigorous standards for quality and reliability. This achievement marks yet another milestone in our expanding commitment to serve the automotive industry with unique products and features."

Availability:

The BroadR-Reach portfolio also has attained PPAP production release with Valeo.ISO 9001/TS16949 is an international standard that specifies stringent requirements for a zero-defect quality management system throughout an organization. Compliance with the standard is a key requirement in serving the automotive industry and Broadcom's accreditation is expected to further propel wide-scale adoption of Ethernet-based networks as the standard in automotive driver safety and infotainment applications.According to ABI Research, the prevalence of in-vehicle electronics has nearly doubled in the last decade as consumer demand for in-vehicle connectivity continues to grow. As a result, automotive manufacturers are under increasing pressure to offer advanced driver safety and infotainment features as standard equipment throughout the fleet while reducing cost, complexity and overall weight.Broadcom's BroadR-Reach automotive-qualified Ethernet solutions allow multiple in-vehicle systems to simultaneously access information over a single unshielded twisted pair cable at speeds of up to 100 Mbps. By eliminating cumbersome, shielded cabling, automotive manufacturers can reduce connectivity costs up to 80 percent and cabling weight up to 30 percent.The full line of BroadR-Reach automotive-qualified switch and PHY devices are immediately available.