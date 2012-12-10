© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

TI expands development of wireless power technologies

Texas Instruments Incorporated has joined the Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP).

TI will continue to develop new bqTESLA wireless power receiver and transmitter integrated circuits that comply with existing and future versions of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Qi standard, and also create products that support the A4WP magnetic resonance specification.



"TI is actively bringing advanced wireless power capabilities to the market," said Sami Kiriaki, senior vice president of TI Power Management. "The WPC Qi specification is clearly the standard for wireless power today, and there is an emerging trend toward loosely coupled technologies – something both WPC and A4WP are exploring. We believe that working closely with both initiatives will help us continue to lead in wireless power."



Organized in April, A4WP is a group of electronics companies, including Samsung, Qualcomm and others, focused on advancing the field of wireless power by delivering a specification that permits spatial freedom. The group officially released its A4WP specification, which is based on loosely coupled magnetic resonance technology, to simultaneously charge smartphones and other portable electronics with different power requirements