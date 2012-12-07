© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Intersil Selects Future Electronics as Global Distributor

Intersil Corporation today announced that it has selected a strategic global distribution partner to help expand and focus its existing distribution network. Intersil selected Future Electronics, according to the company, for its sales expertise and application engineering resources to drive demand creation efforts.

"We are excited to partner with a respected global distributor that will broaden our reach in promising markets," said David Loftus, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "With Future's strong industrial focus and unique programs to stimulate business, we are confident the company's team of dedicated sales professionals will be very complimentary to our existing channel."



"Intersil's extensive product offering addresses the electronic industry's demands for high-performance, powerful and smarter semiconductors," said Danny Miller, Corporate Vice-President for Future. "Our worldwide support for Intersil confirms our commitment to innovative design solutions for our customers and will help us further build our proven track record of demand creation."