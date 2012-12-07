© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Molex and profichip announce technology partnership

Molex Incorporated and profichip GmbH announce a strategic cooperation focusing on PROFINET technologies.

Together, Molex and profichip will design, promote and provide dedicated solutions to provide PROFINET Isochronous Real Time (IRT) capability for manufacturers looking to implement automation devices such as controllers, remote I/O, drives and field instruments.



Molex and profichip have more than 20 years of expertise respectively in the development of industrial communication solutions. Both companies are actively involved in industrial trade organisations, such as PROFIBUS/PROFINET International (PI).



Molex manufactures and supplies a range of connectivity, power and communication products designed for a variety of protocols.



“The cooperation with profichip will enable us to better serve our customers and directly aid our continuing development of industry-leading industrial communication technologies, products and software,” says Damien Leterrier, director industrial communications, Molex.



profichip, located in Herzogenaurach, Germany, manufacturer of high-performance PLC processors, also offers further electronic components for communication, such as Ethernet TCP/IP, Profibus-DP, MPI as well as a serial and parallel bus structure. Wolfgang Seel, CEO profichip GmbH, comments on the announced cooperation:



“We are delighted to partner with Molex and believe that through our combined experience of industrial communication technologies we will be perfectly positioned to provide industrial customers with the communication solution they require.”