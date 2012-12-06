© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Crocus and SMIC announce manufacturing agreement

Crocus Technology, a provider of magnetically enhanced semiconductors and Chinese semiconductor foundry SMIC, has announced a new strategic manufacturing agreement.

SMIC will supply CMOS wafers to produce Magnetic Logic Unit (MLU) devices at 90 nanometer, 65 nanometer and 45 nanometer nodes, with a path to process the entire flow. The wafers will be used to manufacture embedded micro-controllers based on Crocus’ novel MLU technology, which aim to bring significant advantages needed in next-generation electronic devices.



Magnetic Logic Unit (MLU) is a CMOS based rugged magnetic technology capable of offering advantages in performance, size and security for embedded micro-controllers. MLUs solutions are used in mobile and security applications, such as smart cards and secure data servers.



Crocus has placed its first orders with SMIC to supply 200mm CMOS wafers, which will be delivered for magnetic processing by year-end.



“SMIC is one of the leading foundry wafer providers in the world with whom Crocus has been a long time partner,” said Bertrand Cambou, executive chairman of Crocus Technology. “With SMIC as a partner supplier of various critical wafers, our production can speed forward, thereby accelerating the availability of MLU-based solutions to our customers in the smartcard and other industries.”



In addition to SMIC manufacturing and supplying CMOS base wafers on multiple technology nodes for further processing at CNE, Crocus’ advanced magnetic manufacturing facility, SMIC will also supply 300mm full flow MLU wafers, which includes the Crocus’ magnetic process layer.



Crocus expects to deliver several hundred million secure micro-controllers to the smart card industry over the next three years.