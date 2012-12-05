© kornwa dreamstime.com

Vishay with new proximity sensor solution

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. added to its optoelectronics portfolio by introducing a fully integrated proximity sensor that combines an IR emitter, photo-pin-diode, signal processing IC, and 16-bit ADC in one small 4.85 mm x 2.35 mm x 0.83 mm surface-mount package.

"The VCNL3020's 16-bit effective resolution for proximity detection ensures excellent cross talk immunity, eliminating the need for a mechanical barrier between the emitter and detector. While other products only achieve object detection up to 100 mm, the sensor's programmable LED drive current from 10 mA to 200 mA (in 10 mA steps) allows distances up to 200 mm, and to more than a meter when the integrated emitter driver is used to drive external emitters. The VCNL3020 offers excellent ambient light immunity by modulating the emitter signal", writes the company.



For mobile devices such as smartphones, touch phones, PDAs, GPS units, and digital cameras, the VCNL3020 saves power as a proximity sensor for touch screen locking. The device serves as an optical switch for computing and industrial devices and displays.