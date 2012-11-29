© mablelo dreamstime.com

Spreadtrum TD-LTE modem to ship in Hisense datacard

Hisense wins portion of China Mobile 4G procurement with Spreadtrum's SC9610 modem.

Spreadtrum Communications, Inc. (Spreadtrum), a fabless semiconductor provider in China with technology in 2G, 3G and 4G wireless communications standards, has announced that its single-chip multi-mode TD-LTE modem, the SC9610, will be shipping in a Hisense datacard that was awarded a portion of China Mobile's recent 4G procurement tender.



Hisense's datacard is designed with Spreadtrum's 40nm single-chip TD-LTE modem, the SC9610, and SR3500 RF transceiver, and operates in TD-LTE, TD-SCDMA and GSM mode. The device supports UE category 3 as well as the ZUC encryption algorithm, a requirement for devices shipping in China.



"We are pleased to work with Hisense on TD-LTE devices as China Mobile increases the scale of its TD-LTE infrastructure rollout and testing in the coming year," said Dr. Leo Li, president and CEO of Spreadtrum. "Our deep experience and market leadership in TD-SCDMA products combined with early participation in China's 4G network evolution positions Spreadtrum well for growth within the China 3G and 4G ecosystem."



Hisense's 4G terminals are designed to address the increasing data and network speed demand resulting from the popularization of multimedia application on wireless terminals, such as HD video, music and a large variety of interactive applications.