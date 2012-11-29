© mablelo dreamstime.com

Arrow: Eastman to follow Velluci

Arrow Electronics, Inc. has appointed Jeffrey Eastman to president of Americas Components, effective January 1, 2013. Mr. Eastman will succeed Vinnie Vellucci, who will be retiring at the end of 2013 after nearly 44 years with Arrow.

Mr. Eastman served as senior vice president of global supplier marketing and asset management since April 2008, and was responsible for managing supplier relationships for Arrow on a worldwide basis. Joining Arrow through an acquisition in 1983, Mr. Eastman has held six different vice president positions, including responsibilities for supplier services, sales, marketing, and product management.



“Jeff’s broad experiences at Arrow, along with his strong history of sales and marketing leadership experience, his influential relationships in the supplier community, and his ability to develop strategic partnerships make him the ideal person to succeed Vinnie in leading our Americas Components team,” said Mike Long, chairman, president, and CEO. “I am confident Jeff will be successful in accelerating the considerable momentum of the Americas Components organization.”



“Vinnie’s commitment to sales excellence and his deep knowledge of the electronics industry has delivered exceptional results and firmly positioned Arrow as a leader in our industry,” said Mr. Long. “We thank Vinnie for his leadership, personal sacrifice, and commitment to Arrow, and we wish him the very best.”