Samsung selects Atmel for Galaxy Note II
Samsung has selected Atmel's AVR UC3L microcontroller with patented ultra-low power picoPower technology as its sensor hub management solution for the recently launched Galaxy Note II.
Powered by a 1.6GHz quad-core processor, Samsung's Galaxy Note II runs on Android's 4.1 operating system (also known as Jelly Bean), and comes with a 5.5-inch, high-definition super AMOLED display with 1,280 x 720 resolution.
The Galaxy Note II includes several sensors that detect motion, including an accelerometer, RGB light, digital compass, proximity, gyro and barometer. Atmel's AVR UC3L sensor hub solution combines the input from these multiple sensors to provide real-time direction, orientation and inclination data.
"The flagship Galaxy Note II has been a rapidly selling product specifically for users that require a larger screen and more capability than just a smartphone," said Sueng-jun Park, senior engineer, Samsung Electronics. "Atmel's sensor hub solution offers our customers a visibly superior experience while running motion-related applications. We are excited to collaborate with Atmel to deliver the continued flawless performance and long battery life that our users have come to expect."
"Samsung continues to bring some of the most innovative products to the market with a variety of new features and applications that require motion sensing," said Peter Jones, vice president and general manager for microcontroller and touch business units, Atmel Corporation. "Atmel's sensor hub solution enables Galaxy Note II users the ability to enjoy accurate and quick response time required for applications ranging from gaming to navigation, virtual reality and more. We also look forward to a strong ongoing collaboration with Samsung."
