© luchschen dreamstime.com Components | November 28, 2012
Nvidia led Q3—AMD and Intel dropped
Holding steady: 34.3 Million discrete GPUs shipped, 4.5% over last quarter but declined 5.2% from last year. There was a 4.5% dip in overall graphics shipments in Q3 from last quarter.
The news was terrific for Nvidia and disappointing for everyone the other major players. From Q2 to Q3 Intel slipped in both desktop (7%) and notebook (8.6%). AMD dropped (2%) in the desktop, and (17%) in notebooks. Nvidia gained 28.3% in desktop from quarter to quarter and jumped almost 12% in the notebook segment.
This was a not a very good quarter the shipments were down -1.45% on a Qtr-Qtr basis, and -10.8% on a Yr-Yr basis. We found that graphics shipments during Q3’12 slipped from last quarter -1.5% as compared to PCs which grew slightly by 0.9% overall (however more GPU’s shipped than PCs due to double attach). GPUs are traditionally a leading indicator of the market, since a GPU goes into every system before it is shipped and most of the PC vendors are guiding down for Q4.
The turmoil in the PC market has caused us to modify our forecast since the last report; it is less aggressive on both desktops and notebooks. The popularity of tablets and the persistent recession are the contributing factors that have altered the nature of the PC market. Nonetheless, the CAGR for PC graphics from 2011 to 2016 is 3.6%, and we expect the total shipments of graphics chips in 2016 to be 608 million units.
The ten-year average change for this quarter is a growth of 7.9%. This quarter is below the average with a 4.6% decrease.
The quarter in general
This was a not a very good quarter the shipments were down -1.45% on a Qtr-Qtr basis, and -10.8% on a Yr-Yr basis. We found that graphics shipments during Q3’12 slipped from last quarter -1.5% as compared to PCs which grew slightly by 0.9% overall (however more GPU’s shipped than PCs due to double attach). GPUs are traditionally a leading indicator of the market, since a GPU goes into every system before it is shipped and most of the PC vendors are guiding down for Q4.
The turmoil in the PC market has caused us to modify our forecast since the last report; it is less aggressive on both desktops and notebooks. The popularity of tablets and the persistent recession are the contributing factors that have altered the nature of the PC market. Nonetheless, the CAGR for PC graphics from 2011 to 2016 is 3.6%, and we expect the total shipments of graphics chips in 2016 to be 608 million units.
The ten-year average change for this quarter is a growth of 7.9%. This quarter is below the average with a 4.6% decrease.
The quarter in general
- AMD’s quarter-to-quarter total shipments of desktop heterogeneous GPU/CPUs, i.e., APUs dropped 30% from Q2 and 4.7% in notebooks. The company’s overall PC graphics shipments slipped 10.7%.
- Intel’s quarter-to-quarter desktop processor-graphics EPG shipments dropped from last quarter by 7%, and Notebooks fell by 8.6%. The company’s overall PC graphics shipments dropped 8%.
- Nvidia’s quarter-to-quarter desktop discrete shipments jumped 28.3% from last quarter; and, the company’s mobile discrete shipments were up 12%, which is impressive in a down market. The company’s overall PC graphics shipments increased 19.6%.
- Year to year this quarter AMD shipments declined 20%, Intel dropped 14%, Nvidia slipped 0.5%, and VIA fell 10% from last year.
- Total discrete GPUs (desktop and notebook) increased a modest 4.6% from the last quarter and were down 5.2% from last year for the same quarter due to the same problems plaguing the overall PC industry. Overall the trend for discrete GPUs is up with a CAGR to 2016 of 2.6%.
- Ninety nine percent of Intel’s non-server processors have graphics, and over 67% of AMD’s non-server processors contain integrated graphics; AMD still ships IGPs.
- Year to year for the quarter the graphics market decreased. Shipments were down 20 million units from this quarter last year.
- Market shares shifted for the big three, and put pressure on the smaller two.
- AMD saw a change of -7.7% in total graphics market share from last year, and -1.5% quarter to quarter.
- Intel’s market share increased 0.9% from last year, and -2.4% from last quarter.
- Nvidia showed an increase in market share of almost 15% in overall market share from last year rising to 19% from 16% last year.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments