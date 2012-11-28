9.8% revenue decrease for Analog Devices during 2012

© nikm dreamstime.com

While revenue increased by 2% in 4Q/2012 for Analog Devices, the full year revenue saw a decrease of 9.8%

Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2012

Revenue totaled $695 million

Gross margin was 63.8% of revenue

Operating margin was 31% of revenue

Cash flow from operations was $236 million, or 34% of revenue

Results for Fiscal Year 2012

Revenue totaled $2.7 billion

Gross margin was 64.5% of revenue

Operating margin was 30.5% of revenue

Cash flow from operations was $815 million, or 30% of revenue

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2013

Revenue estimated to decrease in the range of -6% to -12%

Gross margin estimated to be approximately 62%

Operating expenses estimated to be approximately $223 million

Tax rate estimated to be approximately 18%

“ADI delivered solid results for the fourth quarter, with revenue increasing by 2% and diluted EPS increasing by 4% compared to the prior quarter,” said Jerald G. Fishman, CEO. “For the year, revenue decreased 9.8% to about $2.7 billion, reflecting difficult economic conditions and prevailing global uncertainty. We nevertheless generated 65% gross margins, 31% operating margins and over $800 million, or 30% of revenue, in cash from operations for the year.”Mr. Fishman continued, “Overall orders decreased during the quarter as customers became more cautious and continued to reduce inventories, in many cases to historically low levels. As a result, we began reducing our production levels in the fourth quarter and will reduce them further in the first quarter of fiscal 2013 to keep our inventory at appropriate levels. While this will reduce gross margins in the short term, we believe this should provide significant operating leverage when growth resumes.”