EV Group completes cleanroom expansion
EV Group (EVG) completes its newly expanded cleanroom IV facility at its corporate headquarters in Austria.
On top of that, the company increased the size of its application labs, added new R&D facilities for internal tool development and testing, and opened a new customer and employee training center.
In tandem with the new cleanroom expansion, EVG increased the number of fully automated high-volume manufacturing (HVM) systems (for different wafer sizes) to strengthen its customer demonstration and process development capabilities.
While manufacturing and product development are centralized at EV Group's corporate headquarters, technology and process development teams in Austria work closely with the company's subsidiaries in Tempe, Arizona; Albany, New York; Yokohama and Fukuoka, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; and Chung-Li, Taiwan where additional, state-of-the-art application labs and cleanroom facilities are available for onsite customer demonstration and technology process development.
Earlier this year, the addition of a manufacturing facility doubling the production floor space marked the completion of the first phase of EVG's long term expansion plans. Already positively contributing to EVG's steady growth from the beginning of 2012, the company increased its order intake in fiscal year 2012 (ended September 30, 2012) by 5 percent over fiscal 2011—and increased its revenue by 20 percent within the same period.
Additionally, in the last 12 months EVG added more than 100 new employees (to a current total of approximately 600 worldwide) and continues to recruit new employees in all departments.
