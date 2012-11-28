Motorola MT788: Intel Inside

© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

Motorola Mobility and China Mobile are introducing the Motorola MT788, an Android-powered smartphone with Intel Inside.

Features:

Instant-launch 8-megapixel camera

1080P video capture/playback

TD-SCDMA 1880/2010, HSDPA; GSM (900/1800/1900), GPRS/EDGE Class 12

4.3-inch 960x540 qHD display

4GB ROM

1735 mAh battery for up to 170 hours of standby time

"Motorola MT788 is the first smartphone in China to feature the Intel's fastest smartphone CPU," said Frank Meng, Senior Vice President and President of Greater China, Motorola Mobility. "The Motorola MT788 combines the expertise and passion of Motorola and Intel in a single device to bring people an amazingly fast and responsive mobile Internet experience.""The launch of MT788 marks a great step toward forward in bringing the best of Intel computing to the smartphone," said Ian Yang, Intel corporate vice president and president of Intel China. "As the smartphone continues to become a vital part of people's lifestyles, our goal is to provide compelling technology options that translate into great user benefits and experiences. We believe that the new smartphone from Motorola and China Mobile delivers on this promise, and that people across China will enjoy the device."