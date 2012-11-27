© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com Components | November 27, 2012
STMicro and PNI Sensor in the Wii U
STMicroelectronics and PNI Sensor Corporation, the U.S.- based geomagnetic-sensor manufacturer, today announced that Nintendo Co., Ltd. has adopted an advanced sensor solution for Nintendo’s newly launched Wii UTM that includes sensors from ST and PNI.
PNI’s 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, based on proprietary magneto-inductive technology and driven by ST’s ASIC, together with an ST 3-axis accelerometer, enables intuitive motion sensing in gaming applications.
The Wii U supports the need of users to enjoy intuitive motion control that is stable under various environments. The geomagnetic sensor delivers new playability in combination with other sensors. Further, the accelerometer accommodates a wide variety of players’ motions in gaming.
“The collaboration of advanced sensing technology and extensive know-how in gaming motion-control from ST, who is leading the MEMS market, and impressive geomagnetic-sensing technology from PNI, has strongly supported Nintendo’s challenge to deliver an entirely new kind of gaming and entertainment experience for consumers around the world,” said Genyo Takeda, Senior Managing Director, Nintendo Co., Ltd.
“Since its launch, the WiiTM has revolutionized the gaming world and ST has kept its close relationship with Nintendo by reliably delivering advanced MEMS technology while expanding its expertise in sensors for gaming, its manufacturing capability and its advanced MEMS technologies,” said Benedetto Vigna, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group of STMicroelectronics. “We’re pleased that PNI and ST can play an important role in the development of Nintendo's latest game console, the Wii U, and will continue to explore avenues that allow ST to demonstrate the value of MEMS.”
"We are pleased to have Nintendo, a true pioneer in interactive entertainment, select our geomagnetic sensor for use in the Wii U. And working closely with ST has made this possible" said Becky Oh, PNI Sensor President and CEO. “Our goals are to offer our sensors to customers who need to sense motion despite some magnetic interference, to complement their algorithms, and to react in real time."
Additional Technical Details
Designed and manufactured in Northern California, the PNI RM3000 geomagnetic sensor enables motion sensing while also accounting for reasonable magnetic anomalies. It detects magnetic fields in the environment with improved accuracy, even where magnetic interference from audio speakers, metal objects, building girders or a cell phone can send other magnetic sensors off target. ST’s ASIC amplifies signals, from a tiny variation of magnetic field detected by magnetic sensor coils, and with low noise, converts them to digital data, and interfaces with an application processor through an SPI bus.
In addition to the geomagnetic sensor, the Wii U includes ST’s 3-axis accelerometer. With its low current consumption (2µA) and small 3x3x1mm package, this accelerometer is ideally suited for use in consumer and mobile devices with power and/or space restrictions. Its output accurate over a selectable acceleration range can be used to detect accelerating or slowing a racecar or swinging a sword (±2g/±4g/±8g/±16g) and its performance remains stable over periods of time or during temperature changes.
The Wii U supports the need of users to enjoy intuitive motion control that is stable under various environments. The geomagnetic sensor delivers new playability in combination with other sensors. Further, the accelerometer accommodates a wide variety of players’ motions in gaming.
“The collaboration of advanced sensing technology and extensive know-how in gaming motion-control from ST, who is leading the MEMS market, and impressive geomagnetic-sensing technology from PNI, has strongly supported Nintendo’s challenge to deliver an entirely new kind of gaming and entertainment experience for consumers around the world,” said Genyo Takeda, Senior Managing Director, Nintendo Co., Ltd.
“Since its launch, the WiiTM has revolutionized the gaming world and ST has kept its close relationship with Nintendo by reliably delivering advanced MEMS technology while expanding its expertise in sensors for gaming, its manufacturing capability and its advanced MEMS technologies,” said Benedetto Vigna, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group of STMicroelectronics. “We’re pleased that PNI and ST can play an important role in the development of Nintendo's latest game console, the Wii U, and will continue to explore avenues that allow ST to demonstrate the value of MEMS.”
"We are pleased to have Nintendo, a true pioneer in interactive entertainment, select our geomagnetic sensor for use in the Wii U. And working closely with ST has made this possible" said Becky Oh, PNI Sensor President and CEO. “Our goals are to offer our sensors to customers who need to sense motion despite some magnetic interference, to complement their algorithms, and to react in real time."
Additional Technical Details
Designed and manufactured in Northern California, the PNI RM3000 geomagnetic sensor enables motion sensing while also accounting for reasonable magnetic anomalies. It detects magnetic fields in the environment with improved accuracy, even where magnetic interference from audio speakers, metal objects, building girders or a cell phone can send other magnetic sensors off target. ST’s ASIC amplifies signals, from a tiny variation of magnetic field detected by magnetic sensor coils, and with low noise, converts them to digital data, and interfaces with an application processor through an SPI bus.
In addition to the geomagnetic sensor, the Wii U includes ST’s 3-axis accelerometer. With its low current consumption (2µA) and small 3x3x1mm package, this accelerometer is ideally suited for use in consumer and mobile devices with power and/or space restrictions. Its output accurate over a selectable acceleration range can be used to detect accelerating or slowing a racecar or swinging a sword (±2g/±4g/±8g/±16g) and its performance remains stable over periods of time or during temperature changes.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments