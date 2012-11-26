© rob hill dreamstime.com

Xtendwave selects TowerJazz

Xtendwave selects TowerJazz for the manufacture of next generation WWVB atomic timekeeping signal receiver products.

TowerJazz is to provide foundry support for Xtendwave’s EverSet radio controlled clock receiver products. EverSet products will be capable of receiving the new WWVB atomic-timekeeping broadcast developed by Xtendwave under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a government organization responsible for the transmission of the WWVB time signal.



“By using TowerJazz’s CMOS technology, Xtendwave can offer a high-performance, cost- effective receiver IC for the new WWVB broadcast standard,” said Ilan Rabinovich, Vice President of Customer Support and General Manager of CMOS Business Unit.



“We are very pleased to work with TowerJazz on our next generation atomic timekeeping signal products, as we believe their process offers great flexibility along with cost effectiveness,” said Dennis I. Robbins, President of Xtendwave. “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of technology for the next generation of WWVB atomic timekeeping as we continue to proactively address this growing market.”