CSR powers LG One Key wireless remote

CSR µEnergy is at the heart of the new One Key wireless smartphone remote control from LG Electronics.

“The LG One Key remote control is a perfect example of the kind of mobile accessory innovation made possible by our leading µEnergy™ platform, giving LG a complete, optimised, low-energy solution with RF, baseband, microcontroller, qualified Bluetooth v4.0 stack and customer application running on a single chip,” said Paul Williamson, Director of µEnergy Marketing, CSR. “LG is clearly at the forefront of the emerging Bluetooth Smart revolution, and we are excited that this Tier-One OEM chose our µEnergy platform to power this groundbreaking accessory for their flagship Android smartphone.”



CSR worked closely with LG software developers to create the capabilities of the LG One Key remote and was able to jumpstart the task by basing much of it on the sample applications provided with the CSR µEnergy SDK.