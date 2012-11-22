© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Microsemi backlighting solutions adopted by Vizio

Vizio has utilized Microsemi's LED backlight driver for its E-Series 60-inch and 70-inch Class Razor LED Smart TVs (E601i-A3 and E701i-A3 respectively).

Incorporated into VIZIO'S E601i-A3 and E701i-A3 is Microsemi's LX27901LED backlight driver. Based on the LCD Integrated Power Supply (LIPS) architecture, the LX27901 combines a television's main power supply with the LED driver on one printed circuit board, increasing power efficiency while enhancing backlight performance and lowering total solution cost.



"We are proud to have been chosen by a leading flat panel HDTV brand in North America, which validates the high quality of our innovative solutions," said Roger Holliday, vice president of business development for Microsemi's Integrated Circuits group. "This project was particularly exciting as it gave us the opportunity to collaborate with a fellow Orange County-based technology company that is making such an impact on the industry."