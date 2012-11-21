© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

STMicro samples STM32 F427 and F437 microcontrollers

The STM32 F427 and F437 microcontrollers extend STM32 F4 existing portfolio, using the advanced ARM Cortex-M4 core.

“Sophisticated features and connectivity of our newest STM32 microcontrollers bring exceptional user experiences to everyday electronic products,” said Michel Buffa, General Manager, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “We are already working with lead customers to design the extended STM32 F4 variants, which provide up to 2 Mbytes of Flash memory, into applications such as smart meters, solar panel controllers, wireless modules, and personal medical monitors.”



All of the extended 1 MByte and 2 MByte variants have 256 KByte SRAM, allowing designs using current devices with 1 MByte Flash and up to 192 Kbyte SRAM to move easily onto a microcontroller with higher SRAM if required.



The STM32 F437 series provides enhanced security to protect the product developer’s intellectual property (IP) and end-user data against unauthorized access or tampering. With additional industry-standard security algorithms now included in the cryptographic and hash co-processor, these devices support MD5, SHA-1 and SHA-2 secure hash algorithms, AES GCM (Advanced Encryption Standard Galois/Counter Mode), and CCM (Combined Cipher Machine).