MSC and Fujitsu sign Europe-wide agreement

MSC Vertriebs GmbH and Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe (FSEU) signed a pan-European distribution agreement.

To begin with, the partnership will focus primarily on Fujitsu’s wide range of ARM Cortex-based 8-, 16- und 32-bit microcontrollers for a variety of industrial embedded control applications as well as its extensive portfolio of ferroelectric RAM solutions (FRAMs).



“MSC has been one of the four largest component distributors in Europe for years, not least because we have focused on a comparatively small number of core areas. Customers and suppliers alike benefit from our outstanding consultation and technical support in these areas,” explained Thomas Klein, Director Distribution at MSC. “FSEU’s Cortex-based microcontroller families and wide range of serial I2C, SPI, parallel and RFID FRAMs will ideally complement our existing MCU and memory product portfolio and help us expand our position as a leading provider of microcontroller and memory solutions in central Europe in the coming years.”



Alan Burdis, Director Sales & Supply Chain at FSEU, added, “The name Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe stands for innovative components and system solutions as well as the highest levels of quality, reliability and sustainability. MSC is a distribution partner who not only shares these values but is also in a position to provide customers with expert support in every phase of product development, from evaluation to the completed product design. Our partnership with MSC goes far beyond a traditional distribution agreement and will enable us to make our products – some of which require extensive customer support – available to a much wider customer base.”