Laird signs agreement with Avnet Abacus

Laird Technologies has signed a distribution agreement with Avnet Abacus for its Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and Thermal Management product lines.

With this agreement, Avnet Abacus customers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland will have access to Laird Technologies’ EMI and Thermal Management solutions.



“Laird Technologies is looking forward to beginning and building a valuable partnership with Avnet Abacus,” said Stefan Suslik, Key Account Manager for Laird Technologies. “Avnet Abacus is an industry-leading distributor in the European region and this partnership allows Laird Technologies to expand the global presence of our EMI and Thermal Management product lines.”



Michael Knappmann, Regional Vice President Avnet Abacus Central Europe, commented, “The addition of the Laird Technologies line card to our product offering is a positive development for our customers in Central Europe, providing them with access to reliable, cutting-edge solutions for their thermal management and EMI requirements from a world-leading manufacturer.”