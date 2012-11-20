© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Adlyte expands operations

Adlyte Inc. appointed industry veteran Joseph R. Bronson to its strategic advisory board and is constructing a new, larger facility to expand its customer development efforts.

As part of Adlyte's expansion efforts, a new facility has been constructed that nearly triples the amount of development space available for use. Adlyte is also building an additional light source to address the requirements for actinic mask inspection, AIMS and other types of inspection for sub-1x-nm devices.



Adlyte's appointment of Bronson to its strategic advisory board will prove invaluable in guiding the company as it furthers the development of its high-brightness EUV light source.



"We're pleased to have Joe Bronson on our strategic advisory board. He's a recognized leader in the semiconductor industry and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support our efforts and is a significant addition to our team," said Reza S. Abhari, co-founder of Adlyte. "Adlyte is continuing its commitment to the semiconductor industry by assembling the team, products and executive management, which are required to implement EUV and enable the continuation of Moore's Law for the semiconductor industry."