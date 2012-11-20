© photong dreamstime.com

Arrow signs Altia

Arrow Electronics signed an agreement with Altia, Inc. to distribute the company’s suite of user interface development tools to North American customers.

“Altia’s mission is to help customers get the best user interface on the right fit, right-priced hardware. This necessitates the support of a wide range of MCU and MPU platforms from all the different silicon providers. Our approach helps manufacturers save significant BOM costs, while offering a competitive advantage on the user experience,” said Mike Juran, chief executive officer of Altia. “Partnering with Arrow Electronics provides the perfect opportunity to help us achieve our mission. With Arrow’s support of such a wide range of silicon vendors, we can partner to fully support companies who need graphics – whether their applications are low cost or the highest power.”



“An increasing percentage of embedded systems now have a display and it is growing, propelled by systems for medical, building control, automation and industrial control, and retail and information kiosks. Our customers need simple, intuitive, yet stylized graphical interfaces for these products,” said Aiden Mitchell, director of supplier marketing for Arrow Electronics. “Altia provides our customers a single tool suite that spans our major processor and FPGA lines for the deployment of a great GUI experience.”