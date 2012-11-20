© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Infineon achieves revenue targets for fiscal 2012 despite headwinds

"The sovereign debt crisis on the one hand and a slowdown in economic growth in Asia on the other have had an adverse impact on the global economy. Despite these economic headwinds, Infineon has performed well in the 2012 fiscal year and we have achieved our targets", stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG.