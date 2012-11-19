© olgalis dreamstime.com

AMD in Nintendo’s Wii U

Nintendo’s newly launched Wii U home console has custom AMD Radeon HD GPU technology inside.

“Wii U and its GamePad controller offer completely new and unexpected game-play and entertainment experiences,” said Genyo Takeda, General Manager, Integrated Research & Development Division, Nintendo Co., Ltd. “We chose AMD to support our HD gaming efforts with its best-in-class graphics capabilities, and we’re proud to call them a technology partner.”



“Our relationship with Nintendo is the next exciting chapter in the long AMD history of supplying the game console market with our elite graphics expertise,” said Saeid Moshkelani, corporate vice president and general manager, Semi-Custom Business Unit, AMD. “Working so closely with Nintendo to create the ideal custom graphics processor for Wii U is another example of how AMD stands for giving consumers the best video entertainment and gaming experience – whether that’s a next-generation console, desktop and notebook PC, big screen HDTV or tablet.”



Since 2001, AMD technology has been included in more than 118 million Nintendo Wii and GameCube hardware units around the world.