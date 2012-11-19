© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

GLYN signs Energy Micro

GLYN - distributor based in Idstein - and the Norwegian manufacturer of ARM-based ultra-low power microcontrollers have signed a distribution agreement.

The agreement includes all activities in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, New Zealand and Australia.



Glyn Jones, Managing Director & Owner of GLYN, is looking forward to this cooperation: "We see strong market interest in Energy Micro and its ultra-low power microcontroller solutions. Many development engineers all over the world see the need to extend the battery lifespan of their systems in a sustainable manner. We can now satisfy their needs. The new generation of EFR4D wireless ARM microcontrollers, e.g. for the wireless M-Bus, IEEE 802.15 WPAN, Bluetooth, opens up many new opportunities for us. Energy Micro perfectly supplements our existing product lines."



Geir Førre, President and CEO of Energy Micro, sees a promising common future: "GLYN has impressed the distribution sector for many years with its excellent support. Together with GLYN, we can reach the development engineers and all the important decision-makers in companies that have to reduce the energy consumption of their systems."