Exide and Maxwell form strategic alliance

Exide Technologies and Maxwell Technologies, Inc. formed a strategic alliance that will focus on the development and marketing of advanced, integrated, battery-ultracapacitor energy storage solutions.

“The integrated products developed through our alliance with Maxwell Technologies will provide a wide range of benefits for users who require the most that today’s battery technology has to offer,” said Paul Cheeseman, Exide’s Vice President, Global Engineering and Research. “These benefits will include high energy density, rapid charging and discharging, extended operational life and superior performance in extreme temperatures.”



“Exide’s battery technology leadership, extensive manufacturing capabilities, established global distribution channels and strong existing industrial and transportation customer relationships make it an ideal alliance partner,” said David Schramm, Maxwell’s president and chief executive officer. “We have always believed in the synergistic nature of ultracapacitors and batteries, and this relationship will enable us to significantly accelerate development of products embodying the benefits of both technologies.”