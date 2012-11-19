© nikm dreamstime.com Components | November 19, 2012
Spansion's 8Gb NOR Flash Memory at 45nm
Spansion introduced a single-die 8 (Gigabit) Gb NOR Flash memory product at 45 nanometer (nm) marketed for interactive graphics, animation and video in games and industrial applications.
Based on Spansion's proprietary, highly reliable MirrorBit technology, the 8Gb Spansion GL-T will begin sampling next month. The Spansion GL-T family at 45nm is the newest addition to the Spansion GL parallel NOR product line and complements the 65nm Spansion GL-S product family, which ranges from 128 Megabit (Mb) through 4Gb densities.
With the fastest read and program speeds for NOR Flash memory in the industry, Spansion continues to expand its customer engagements and design wins for the Spansion GL product family, which is targeted at enriching the user experience in consumer, automotive, gaming, telecom and industrial applications.
High-speed, random access read performance is critical for gaming and industrial applications as more devices become Internet-enabled and require rich multi-dimensional graphics, fast data access, and connectivity with other devices as the "Internet of Things" continues to grow.
For example, next-generation games are enhancing the multi-touch experience, increasing the need for more software and processing power, which requires fast read from Flash memory. In addition, industrial applications such as healthcare monitoring, factory automation and smart energy continue to demand increasingly more density and reliability, which is inherent in Spansion's NOR Flash memory.
Key Facts/Highlights:
Saied Tehrani, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Spansion: "We have continued to scale our MirrorBit charge trapping technology efficiently to 45nm to deliver the industry's first single-die 8Gb NOR Flash memory," said Dr. Saied Tehrani. "Our proprietary 45nm MirrorBit technology and our unique design architecture allow us to also deliver the fastest read and program speeds for NOR Flash memory in the industry."
- The 8Gb product will sample in December with production in the first quarter of 2013.
- Read performance of the Spansion GL-T at 8Gb is 95 MegaBytes per second (MB/s) and program performance is 1.8 MB/s.
- Manufactured on advanced 300 millimeter (mm) production facility.
