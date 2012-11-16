© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Infineon in every second car produced

Every second car produced today contains Infineon microcontrollers; the company has just delivered its 100 millionth TriCore microcontroller.

Infineon Technologies AG has just delivered its one hundred millionth TriCore-microcontroller. That ranks, according to the company, these microcontrollers among the most successful in automotive electronics.



The TriCore-based microcontrollers from Infineon are assembled in over fifty automotive brands. Statistically speaking, this means that almost every second vehicle produced today includes a TriCore-based microcontroller. It is responsible for keeping the fuel consumption and exhaust emissions as low as possible.