XMOS appoints Redtree for EMEA

XMOS has appointed Redtree Solutions as its sales representative throughout EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

Redtree, which has sales offices in every major electronics market in the region, will work alongside the existing roster of XMOS distribution partners to bring the xCORE range of multicore microcontrollers to a broad base of customers in industrial, audio, consumer and automotive applications.



“We’re committed to backing our technology with outstanding sales channel support, and Redtree are the best in the business,” said Mike Furnival, VP Sales and Marketing at XMOS. “Redtree has highly experienced technical sales professionals on the ground in every key market in Europe and has coverage at all our major customers. I’m delighted that they will be bringing their skills to bear to support the fast growth of the XMOS business.”



“I firmly believe that xCORE can be a game-changer for microcontroller users in a host of established and emerging market sectors,” said Steve Judge, co-Founder and Managing Director of Redtree. “By acting as an extended sales channel, Redtree is able to build new business for our partners. I believe that the combination of XMOS and Redtree will bring enormous value to our customers – supporting them to build differentiated products.”