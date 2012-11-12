© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

AVX expands RF product line

AVX has expanded its RF product line with the development of two new air core RF inductor series.

Available in a wide variety of sizes and inductances, the new AL and AS Series RF inductors feature high Q, excellent SRF, an inductance range spanning 1.65nH to 538nH, and current handling from 1.6A to 4.4A. Both series are also lead-free and RoHS compliant.



“Unlike ferromagnetic core inductors, which are subject to core losses that increase with frequency, our new AL and AS Series RF inductors utilize air core technology, which makes them particularly well-suited for high frequency applications,” said Larry Eisenberger, senior marketing application engineer at AVX.