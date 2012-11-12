© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell signs Lattice

Premier Farnell has signed a new global franchise agreement with Lattice Semiconductor.

Marianne Culver, Chief of Global Supply Chain and Supplier Management at Premier Farnell, said: “This exciting new global franchise announcement with Lattice further strengthens our position as the leading high service distributor, expanding our award- winning technology solutions product offering. Delivering an extensively stocked Lattice range enhances our global semiconductor linecard and expands our product range to support the needs of design engineers and purchasing professionals.”



Tom Huffman, Director of Worldwide Distribution at Lattice, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Premier Farnell to our sales network. Their approach to the design engineering community is ideal for promoting Lattice’s innovative FPGA and mixed signal devices to engineers who are looking for low cost, low power programmable solutions.”