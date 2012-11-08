© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

New Xtrinsic sensor for smart meter tamper protection

Freescale Semiconductor markets a micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) accelerometer featuring ultra-low power consumption and a plug-and-play approach to tilt threshold detection for use in physical tamper protection for smart meter applications.

Freescale’s Xtrinsic MMA8491Q energy-efficient accelerometer expands the portfolio to industrial markets requiring wide pin pitch, visually inspectable leads and long product life cycles.



“Smart meters are proliferating with the emergence of the connected home and smart grid, and protection from physical tampering is a critical requirement,” said Seyed Paransun, vice president and general manager of Freescale’s Sensor & Actuator Solutions Division. “Freescale is addressing this need with a simple to use, cost-effective and extremely low-power 3-axis accelerometer with specific embedded functionality.”