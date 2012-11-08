© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

X-FAB and Anvo-Systems Dresden cooperate

X-FAB Silicon Foundries and non-volatile memory specialist Anvo-Systems Dresden signed a cooperative agreement to offer high-speed non-volatile memory solutions that combine SRAM, DRAM and SONOS FLASH technologies.

In this partnership, Anvo-Systems Dresden provides the IP and design expertise, and X-FAB provides the semiconductor manufacturing process, capacity and quality assurance. The new nvSRAM solutions are ideal for solutions requiring high reliability and security, such as for medical, communication, automotive, bio-technology and industrial control and metering applications.