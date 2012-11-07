© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Fujitsu Semi with 2 families of 32-bit microcontrollers

Fujitsu Semiconductor launched the new FM4 Family of 32-bit general-purpose RISC microcontrollers based on the ARM Cortex-M4 processor core, as well as the new FM0+ family, which utilises the Cortex-M0+ core.

Fujitsu plans to start releasing sample quantities of products in these new families in summer 2013. Combined with the current FM3 Family of microcontrollers, the Cortex-M4, M3, and M0+ processor core product group will comprise a broad-based line-up of more than 700 different products.



Fujitsu Semiconductor first released its FM3 Family of 32-bit general-purpose RISC microcontrollers based on the ARM Cortex-M3 processor core in 2010, and has developed 463 products within the line-up to date. While continuing to expand the FM3 Family with new products that feature high-capacity flash memory and lower pin-counts, Fujitsu Semiconductor will be further enhancing its microcontroller line-up from 2013 with the addition of two entirely new families: the FM4 Family and the FM0+ Family.



The FM4 Family will cover the high-end product range, featuring higher performance and enhanced functionality, as well as offering a DSP (digital signal processor) and FPU (floating-point unit). The FM0+ Family will cover the low-end product range, featuring products that are more compact and which offer greater energy efficiency and lower leakage current compared to the FM3 Family.



“The market launch of new products featuring the latest three types of Cortex-M processor cores means that customers will not only be able to select products to suit a broader range of applications, but will also be able to utilise the enhanced scalability of each core to smoothly transition from low-end to high-end equipment, or vice versa” said Wolf Fronauer, Manager Embedded Marketing and Application at Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe.