© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Components | November 07, 2012
Fujitsu Semi with 2 families of 32-bit microcontrollers
Fujitsu Semiconductor launched the new FM4 Family of 32-bit general-purpose RISC microcontrollers based on the ARM Cortex-M4 processor core, as well as the new FM0+ family, which utilises the Cortex-M0+ core.
Fujitsu plans to start releasing sample quantities of products in these new families in summer 2013. Combined with the current FM3 Family of microcontrollers, the Cortex-M4, M3, and M0+ processor core product group will comprise a broad-based line-up of more than 700 different products.
Fujitsu Semiconductor first released its FM3 Family of 32-bit general-purpose RISC microcontrollers based on the ARM Cortex-M3 processor core in 2010, and has developed 463 products within the line-up to date. While continuing to expand the FM3 Family with new products that feature high-capacity flash memory and lower pin-counts, Fujitsu Semiconductor will be further enhancing its microcontroller line-up from 2013 with the addition of two entirely new families: the FM4 Family and the FM0+ Family.
The FM4 Family will cover the high-end product range, featuring higher performance and enhanced functionality, as well as offering a DSP (digital signal processor) and FPU (floating-point unit). The FM0+ Family will cover the low-end product range, featuring products that are more compact and which offer greater energy efficiency and lower leakage current compared to the FM3 Family.
“The market launch of new products featuring the latest three types of Cortex-M processor cores means that customers will not only be able to select products to suit a broader range of applications, but will also be able to utilise the enhanced scalability of each core to smoothly transition from low-end to high-end equipment, or vice versa” said Wolf Fronauer, Manager Embedded Marketing and Application at Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe.
Fujitsu Semiconductor first released its FM3 Family of 32-bit general-purpose RISC microcontrollers based on the ARM Cortex-M3 processor core in 2010, and has developed 463 products within the line-up to date. While continuing to expand the FM3 Family with new products that feature high-capacity flash memory and lower pin-counts, Fujitsu Semiconductor will be further enhancing its microcontroller line-up from 2013 with the addition of two entirely new families: the FM4 Family and the FM0+ Family.
The FM4 Family will cover the high-end product range, featuring higher performance and enhanced functionality, as well as offering a DSP (digital signal processor) and FPU (floating-point unit). The FM0+ Family will cover the low-end product range, featuring products that are more compact and which offer greater energy efficiency and lower leakage current compared to the FM3 Family.
“The market launch of new products featuring the latest three types of Cortex-M processor cores means that customers will not only be able to select products to suit a broader range of applications, but will also be able to utilise the enhanced scalability of each core to smoothly transition from low-end to high-end equipment, or vice versa” said Wolf Fronauer, Manager Embedded Marketing and Application at Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments