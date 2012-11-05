© shawn hempel dreamstime.com Components | November 05, 2012
Microsemi's SiGe device for Broadcom's 5G WiFi mobile platforms
Microsemi claims to have the world's first monolithic silicon germanium (SiGe) RF front-end (FE) device for the 5th generation of Wi-Fi devices based on IEEE 802.11ac standard.
The RF FE is designed to be used in conjunction with Broadcom's BCM4335 combo chip for mobile platforms such as smartphones and tablets. BCM4335 is a combo chip solution based on the IEEE 802.11ac standard, also known and widely deployed as 5G WiFi.
"We're pleased to enter the 802.11ac market in collaboration with Broadcom," said Amir Asvadi, vice president and general manager at Microsemi. "The LX5586 is the smallest, most reliable, highest performance solution in the marketplace today and the first in a series of highly-integrated Wi-Fi subsystems we are introducing to our customers. This innovative front-end solution provides Broadcom's 5G WiFi devices with inherent reliability and cost advantages over traditional multi-chip front-end modules."
"Broadcom is enabling the 5G WiFi ecosystem across all major wireless product segments," said Rahul Patel, Broadcom vice president, Mobile Wireless Connectivity Combos Group. "Microsemi's new RF power amplification solutions further underscore the traction behind 5G WiFi, which has been recognized as one of the most significant wireless innovations of the year."
Microsemi LX5586's key technical features include:
The LX5586 is fixed at 2.5 x 2.5 mm 16-pin QFN package.
