Elpida's reorganization submission: Approved

The Tokyo District Court approved the submission of Elpida's reorganization plan to creditors as a part of Elpida's corporate reorganization proceedings.

The plan calls for Micron to sponsor Elpida's reorganization and provides for the combination of Elpida and Micron. The Tokyo Distric court also confirmed that a competing reorganization plan, proposed by certain Elpida creditors would not be submitted for creditor approval.



"Micron is pleased with the Tokyo District Court's order to submit Elpida's plan of reorganization to creditors for approval. This is an important step forward in the reorganization process," said Micron CEO Mark Durcan. "The combination of Micron and Elpida will create the world's second largest memory company with the strongest product portfolio in the industry."



The closing of the transaction remains subject to creditor approval and court and regulatory approvals in other countries, and is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar 2013.