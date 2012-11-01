LG Electronics joins HSA Foundation

© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

LG Electronics has joined The Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) Foundation as a member.

Current Founder members

AMD

ARM

Imagination Technologies

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instruments

The HSA Foundation continues working toward developing a single architecture specification that will unlock the performance and power efficiency of parallel computing engines found in many modern devices. These specifications also open up a more simplified approach to software development in heterogeneous environments which will enable a broad range of programmers to drive richer user experiences into their applications."LG is known for bringing innovative products to market, and their decision to embrace the HSA vision reinforces the importance of driving and developing a standard across the industry," said Phil Rogers, HSA Foundation President and AMD Corporate Fellow. "With HSA, computing becomes more power efficient, enabling technology companies like LG to create unique and compelling experiences for consumers at home, work and on the go.""We are evaluating the SoC core technology trend and looking at bringing innovative, competitive SoCs to market," said Seung-jong Choi, Vice President of DTV System-on-Chip (SoC) Lab at LG Electronics Inc. "Joining the HSA Foundation is one of the ways we can continue to innovate SoCs, and I am confident we will achieve fruitful results."Since its formation in June, the HSA Foundation has more than doubled its membership with new Founder, Promoter, Supporter, Contributor and Associate members that have joined the consortium.