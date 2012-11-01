© studio 37 dreamstime.com

X-FAB acquires majority share in MFI

X-FAB Silicon Foundries has increased its share in the German-based MEMS Foundry Itzehoe GmbH (MFI) from 25.5 percent to 51 percent -- becoming the majority shareholder -- and also renamed MFI as X-FAB MEMS Foundry Itzehoe.