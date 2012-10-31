© photodynamx dreamstime.com Components | October 31, 2012
Dialog's record quarter
Company meets upper end of Q3 guidance, reporting record quarterly revenue of $180 million, representing year-on-year growth of 28%
Revenue in Q3 2012 was $180.0 million, representing a sequential increase of 12.8% on the $159.5 million of revenue delivered in the prior quarter and an increase of 28.0% over the $140.6 million delivered in the third quarter of 2011.
R&D in Q3 2012 stood at 18.8% of revenue, compared to 19.1% in the prior quarter and 17.7% in Q3 2011. Underlying(*) R&D in Q3 2012 stood at 18.0% of revenue respectively, compared to 16.9% in Q3 2011. Our on-going investment in R&D underpins our strategic agenda of continuous innovation, extending our product portfolio for portable platforms and broadening of our customer base.
Operating profitability on an IFRS basis has also continued to improve on a sequential basis. In Q3 2012, Operating Profit was $17.5 million or 9.7% of revenue. This compares to the $13.4 million or 8.4% of revenue achieved in the prior quarter and $19.1 million or 13.6% of revenue achieved in Q3 2011. The underlying(*) operating profit achieved in Q3 2012 was $21.8 million or 12.1% of revenue, compared with the underlying(*) operating profit of $16.9 million or 10.6% in the prior quarter and $22.8 million or 16.2% of revenue in Q3 2011.
Commenting on the results Dialog Chief Executive, Dr Jalal Bagherli, said:
“With another record revenue quarter, Dialog has continued to deliver strong year-over-year growth momentum with our business performing well across all key metrics. We are particularly pleased to have delivered a third successive quarter of incremental gross margin improvement.”
Dialog believe that the positive trend of gradual incremental gross margin improvement achieved in the first three quarters of 2012 will continue in Q4, supported by their increasing supply chain visibility.
R&D in Q3 2012 stood at 18.8% of revenue, compared to 19.1% in the prior quarter and 17.7% in Q3 2011. Underlying(*) R&D in Q3 2012 stood at 18.0% of revenue respectively, compared to 16.9% in Q3 2011. Our on-going investment in R&D underpins our strategic agenda of continuous innovation, extending our product portfolio for portable platforms and broadening of our customer base.
Operating profitability on an IFRS basis has also continued to improve on a sequential basis. In Q3 2012, Operating Profit was $17.5 million or 9.7% of revenue. This compares to the $13.4 million or 8.4% of revenue achieved in the prior quarter and $19.1 million or 13.6% of revenue achieved in Q3 2011. The underlying(*) operating profit achieved in Q3 2012 was $21.8 million or 12.1% of revenue, compared with the underlying(*) operating profit of $16.9 million or 10.6% in the prior quarter and $22.8 million or 16.2% of revenue in Q3 2011.
Commenting on the results Dialog Chief Executive, Dr Jalal Bagherli, said:
“With another record revenue quarter, Dialog has continued to deliver strong year-over-year growth momentum with our business performing well across all key metrics. We are particularly pleased to have delivered a third successive quarter of incremental gross margin improvement.”
Dialog believe that the positive trend of gradual incremental gross margin improvement achieved in the first three quarters of 2012 will continue in Q4, supported by their increasing supply chain visibility.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments