© anthony bolan dreamstime.com Components | October 31, 2012
Smartrac produces 50µm chip NFC tags
Smartrac N.V. claims to be the first RFID transponder and inlay manufacturer worldwide to offer NFC tags with ultrathin 50 µm chips.
RFID chips are typically offered on wafers with a standard thickness of 120 µm. Drawing upon its longstanding internal post fabrication wafer processing capabilities, Smartrac is able to prepare Infineon my-d NFC chip wafers down to 50 µm for flip chip assembly.
The ultrathin NFC chip is then connected to a Smartrac BullsEye antenna employing the company’s proprietary and patented palladium bumping technology. Palladium bumping enables pure metal-on-metal antenna-chip-interconnection resulting in very high durability.
Smartrac BullsEye NFC tags equipped with 50 µm chips are particularly suited for use in the printing industry, as the ultrathin inlays seamlessly integrate into business cards, magazines, and the like. The tags also ease converting processes significantly compared to standard RFID tags.
“We are proud that we are the first NFC tag manufacturer to offer 50µm chip NFC tags in volume production together with Infineon Technologies,” said Ivan Plajh, Head of Business Line Mobile and Smart Media. “The combination of ultrathin NFC chips and palladium bumping brings us closer to introducing NFC technology into current printing processes.”
“NFC is accelerating in more and more applications. This joint activity with Smartrac helps us to approach new markets,” said Bjoern Scharfen, Marketing Director of the business line Secure Mobile & Transaction within the Chip Card & Security division at Infineon Technologies AG. “Our my-d NFC chip is ISO/IEC 14443 and NFC Forum Type 2 Tag compliant and offers up to 2kByte NFC user memory. It is therefore predestined for open NFC applications like those addressed by Smartrac.”
The ultrathin NFC chip is then connected to a Smartrac BullsEye antenna employing the company’s proprietary and patented palladium bumping technology. Palladium bumping enables pure metal-on-metal antenna-chip-interconnection resulting in very high durability.
Smartrac BullsEye NFC tags equipped with 50 µm chips are particularly suited for use in the printing industry, as the ultrathin inlays seamlessly integrate into business cards, magazines, and the like. The tags also ease converting processes significantly compared to standard RFID tags.
“We are proud that we are the first NFC tag manufacturer to offer 50µm chip NFC tags in volume production together with Infineon Technologies,” said Ivan Plajh, Head of Business Line Mobile and Smart Media. “The combination of ultrathin NFC chips and palladium bumping brings us closer to introducing NFC technology into current printing processes.”
“NFC is accelerating in more and more applications. This joint activity with Smartrac helps us to approach new markets,” said Bjoern Scharfen, Marketing Director of the business line Secure Mobile & Transaction within the Chip Card & Security division at Infineon Technologies AG. “Our my-d NFC chip is ISO/IEC 14443 and NFC Forum Type 2 Tag compliant and offers up to 2kByte NFC user memory. It is therefore predestined for open NFC applications like those addressed by Smartrac.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments