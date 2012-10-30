© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Acquisition of Fastrax expands u-blox’ market footprint

u-blox has acquired the privately owned, Finnish-based Fastrax Oy, a company that specializes in a broad range of GNSS positioning and antenna modules.

“Over its 12 year history, Fastrax has established itself as a successful player in the global positioning markets worldwide,” said Thomas Seiler, u-blox CEO. “Their modules exploit the best features of four leading GNSS chip vendors and include advanced antenna modules. These products are an excellent complement to our existing portfolio, and will benefit from u‑blox’ economy of scale in terms of our advanced R&D capabilities, semiconductor technologies, global sales channels, established supply chain and high-volume manufacturing resources.”



“Combining our leading GNSS products and technologies will give our customers a more attractive choice, while streamlining our operations and lower costs”, said Fastrax CEO, Taneli Tuurnala. “This merger brings together two recognized, profitable GNSS technology leaders with broad market base; the sum of this acquisition is significantly larger than its parts.”



The acquisition entails purchase of 100% of the shares of Fastrax Oy at a price of 13.0 million Euros. Certain pay-out rules apply to Fastrax management members.